The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MatCauthon's avatar
MatCauthon
12m

Maga is filled with unhinged morons and pedophiles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
pj's avatar
pj
12m

There are just too many unhinged magats trying to ruin the country...Peters is right where she needs to be...in prison enjoying the fruits of her labor....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture