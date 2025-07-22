MAGA was Cooked in a Lab

JVL and Mona discuss the next steps in Epstein story, whether inflation will damage Trump the way it did Biden, reflect on the cultural and economic pessimism gripping the U.S. despite historic prosperity, and warnings about Trump-era tariffs and rule-of-law erosion undermining America's long-term economic stability and global leadership.
