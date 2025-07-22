The Bulwark

MAGA was Cooked in a Lab

Jonathan V. Last
and
Mona Charen
Jul 22, 2025
JVL and Mona discuss the next steps in Epstein story, whether inflation will damage Trump the way it did Biden, reflect on the cultural and economic pessimism gripping the U.S. despite historic prosperity, and warnings about Trump-era tariffs and rule-of-law erosion undermining America's long-term economic stability and global leadership.

Just Between Us is a podcast exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Mona Charen and her Bulwark colleagues unburdening themselves each Tuesday evening. To listen to this episode become a Bulwark+ member today.

