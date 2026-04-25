MAGA’s Moral Rot, Putin Hacks, and Woke Vaccines
Plus, behind the scenes at TPUSA's OSU circus.
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🆕 OVERTIME Member Comment of The Week 🆕
John Murphy: The gerrymandering fights are going to get continually worse as the population rises. The more people a Representative represents, the more opportunities there are for them to pick their own constituency. I just don’t see how we solve this without increasing the size of the House of Representatives. Here in New Hampshire we have an enormous House, and while there are logistical problems to be sure, it’s broadly much better to have finer-grained representation. (4/21 Morning Shots)
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🚨OVERTIME🚨
Behind the scenes in Columbus… Earlier this week, there were a few details that did not make it into my story. There was the whole saga of… getting in.
TPUSA has a history of denying The Bulwark access to its events, dating back to our earliest days, so I took some precautions. Still, I didn’t hide my identity. I wore a Bulwark hat to the show! But I came registered as a citizen, since there was no press registration. Just… nobody asked.
Meeting up with my pal D.J. Byrnes (The Rooster) and heading into the venue in a line filled with very few students…. we stuck out. If they denied us entry, well, that would’ve been the story. But we got in, only to run right into Rep. Gary Click, a frequent statehouse subject of Byrnes’s reporting. Naturally, D.J. immediately turned on the camera and started asking questions.
I thought we’d gotten lucky until a TPUSA staffer quickly picked up on the fact that we were not your typical attendees. She got on the phone and shadowed us through the lobby while we milled around. We’re cooked, I thought.
D.J. ordered some popcorn for $6, as one does at the circus, and then we calmly made our way inside and picked a spot. We were prepared to be escorted out of the same auditorium (where my sister graduated) at any moment. Obviously, that didn’t happen.
Suspiciously, a guy who didn’t clap was positioned in our row. He didn’t stand, didn’t cheer, didn’t show emotion: he just stared straight ahead. We didn’t clap either, so perhaps he was writing a story, too. I kid.
And of course, since it was mentioned, the White Castle went on the expense report.
Tulsi Gabbard’s Dangerous War… Trump’s hatchet woman is weaponizing classified intelligence like never before, writes David Corn at Mother Jones.
A Ghastly Alliance, &c… Jay Nordlinger on North Koreans in the Ukraine war; the Donald Trump exemption; a mayor’s demagoguery; and more!
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Because I'm a dork and love cross-tabs and opinion data on insane topics like these, I built an app to visualize how different communities feel on a variety of takes across dimensions and see the fault lines in the distributions. Dedicated page for the Bulwark fam here to compare against other audiences: https://votto.app/bulwark
Check it out if you like interesting cross-tabs and cool charts like I do! Meant to be more like a living vibe check than a traditional survey, so don’t expect question statements to read like typical, dry polling mush.
BTW, if you live in Ohio take some time to read D.J. Barnes (The Rooster).