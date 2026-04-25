The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rak3re's avatar
rak3re
12m

Because I'm a dork and love cross-tabs and opinion data on insane topics like these, I built an app to visualize how different communities feel on a variety of takes across dimensions and see the fault lines in the distributions. Dedicated page for the Bulwark fam here to compare against other audiences: https://votto.app/bulwark

Check it out if you like interesting cross-tabs and cool charts like I do! Meant to be more like a living vibe check than a traditional survey, so don’t expect question statements to read like typical, dry polling mush.

Reply
Share
ButWhatDoIKnow's avatar
ButWhatDoIKnow
7m

BTW, if you live in Ohio take some time to read D.J. Barnes (The Rooster).

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture