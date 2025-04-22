The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Podcasts
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
6
2

Markets Can’t Be Gaslit

Mona Charen's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Mona Charen
and
Jonathan V. Last
Apr 22, 2025
∙ Paid
6
2
Share

JVL joins Mona to discuss Donald Trump’s confrontation with the judiciary and world markets. Plus: Pope Francis’s legacy. And what Pete Hegseth has been . . . going through.

Leave a comment

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture