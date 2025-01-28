Massive Firings at DOJ as Trump Cleans House to Implement His "Agenda"

Sam Stein breaks down the massive changes at DOJ with several officials being fired or resigning, with General James McHenry saying of the fired officials that they could not be trusted in "faithfully implementing the president's agenda," and career official Bradley Weinsheimer being transferred to install loyalists. Also, Trump's newly appointed top prosecutor Ed Martin launches a probe looking into January 6th prosecutions.

