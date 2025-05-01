The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trump Fires Adviser Mike Waltz in Wake of Signalgate

Sam Stein
,
Will Sommer
, and
Sarah Longwell
May 01, 2025
Sam Stein is joined by Sarah Longwell and Will Sommer to break down a stunning development inside Trump’s national security team: National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is out—after accidentally including Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg on a Signal thread discussing classified information.

