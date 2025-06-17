The Bulwark

Trump’s Reckless Bleat Sparks Global Chaos

Tim Miller
Sam Stein
Jun 17, 2025
Sam Stein and Tim Miller react in real time to the chaos surrounding Trump’s late-night “bleat” about Iran, escalating confusion over potential U.S. military involvement, and Pete Hegseth’s baffling public role amid a potential international crisis. From MAGA influencers melting down to the fog of disinformation and media theatrics, the guys unpack the …

