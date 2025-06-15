MAGA Push Lies As Minnesota Shooter Revealed To Be Trump Supporter

Tim Miller returns with a disturbing update on the targeted political assassination of Minnesota Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and the attempted assassination of another Democratic lawmaker. The suspect, Vance Boulter, impersonated a police officer, arrived in a fake cop vehicle, and executed a horrifying plan that appears clearly politically motivated—targeting Democrats including Governor Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

But instead of facing this reality, prominent voices on the far right—including Elon Musk, Charlie Kirk, Mike Cernovich, and even U.S. Senator Mike Lee—have pushed a conspiracy theory suggesting the killer was somehow motivated by left-wing grievance. Tim breaks down how this false narrative spread like wildfire and what it reveals about the state of right-wing media, social platforms, and our broken political discourse.

