The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
77
41

Trump’s Parade Flops as Millions Protest Nationwide

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sarah Longwell
,
Jonathan V. Last
,
Andrew Egger
, and
Will Sommer
Jun 15, 2025
∙ Paid
77
41
Share

JVL, Sarah Longwell, Will Sommer, and Andrew Egger talk Trump’s sad, sparsely attended military/birthday parade in Washington DC while ‘No Kings’ protests across the country draw unprecedentedly massive crowds.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture