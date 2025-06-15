Trump’s Parade Flops as Millions Protest Nationwide

JVL, Sarah Longwell, Will Sommer, and Andrew Egger talk Trump’s sad, sparsely attended military/birthday parade in Washington DC while ‘No Kings’ protests across the country draw unprecedentedly massive crowds.

