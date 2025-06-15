Bill Kristol and Rep. Seth Moulton explore Trump’s latest efforts to politicize the armed forces. From sidelining respected generals to ignoring court orders, Moulton explains why this moment is a breaking point for the military’s nonpartisan tradition.
Rep. Seth Moulton joins Bill Kristol for Bulwark on Sunday
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jun 15, 2025
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
