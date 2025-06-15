The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3

Rep. Seth Moulton joins Bill Kristol for Bulwark on Sunday

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
The Bulwark's avatar
The Bulwark
Jun 15, 2025
3
Share

Bill Kristol and Rep. Seth Moulton explore Trump’s latest efforts to politicize the armed forces. From sidelining respected generals to ignoring court orders, Moulton explains why this moment is a breaking point for the military’s nonpartisan tradition.

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture