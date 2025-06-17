Trump Bashes Allies, Defends Putin at G7 Summit

JVL and Will Saletan discuss Donald Trump’s bizarre G7 comments where he defended Putin, blamed Obama and Trudeau for Russia’s aggression, and insulted America’s closest allies, all while ignoring why Russia was kicked out of the summit in the first place.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.