Trump Bashes Allies, Defends Putin at G7 Summit

Jonathan V. Last
and
Will Saletan
Jun 17, 2025
JVL and Will Saletan discuss Donald Trump’s bizarre G7 comments where he defended Putin, blamed Obama and Trudeau for Russia’s aggression, and insulted America’s closest allies, all while ignoring why Russia was kicked out of the summit in the first place.

