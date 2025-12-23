Can “60 Minutes” Survive Bari Weiss? (w/ Max Tani)

Bari Weiss just spiked a "60 Minutes" story on the notorious CECOT prison, sparking outrage inside CBS and across the media world. Sam Stein and JVL are joined by Semafor’s Max Tani to break down what happened, why Weiss made the call, and how Trump’s shadow looms over CBS News.

