Tim Miller: This Is an Extraordinary Moment in Politics

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to take on America’s slide into political violence, Trump’s immigration agenda, and the disturbing Republican response to recent assassinations in Minnesota. Tim also discusses Terry Moran’s truth-telling moment and the media’s struggle against pressure to put neutrality over reporting the news.



