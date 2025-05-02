Trump's Tariffs Are Crushing His Voters

Sarah Longwell joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to discuss how Donald Trump’s chaotic economic and immigration policies are backfiring, sending grocery prices soaring, devastating small business owners, and triggering deep anxiety even among his own supporters. They explore how the political fallout is eroding Trump’s approval ratings and exposing the total lack of competence and guardrails in his inner circle.

