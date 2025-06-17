Trump Keeps Posting Crazy Stuff About The Iran-Israel War

Sam Stein and Andrew Egger break down a surreal and alarming day in American foreign policy, as President Trump seemingly live-blogged potential military action against Iran on Truth Social, calling for “unconditional surrender,” and urging 10 million people in Tehran to evacuate. We unpack what this means for U.S. policy, global stability, and the ever-blurring line between social media and warfare.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.