We Suffer Through Trump’s Ritual Humiliation of His Cabinet

Tim Miller and Sam Stein react to Donald Trump’s marathon three-hour cabinet meeting where he made several references to himself being a dictator, cabinet members sucked up to comical levels, and RFK talked about windmills and whales.

