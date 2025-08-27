The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
49
7

We Suffer Through Trump’s Ritual Humiliation of His Cabinet

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Aug 27, 2025
49
7
Share
Transcript

Tim Miller and Sam Stein react to Donald Trump’s marathon three-hour cabinet meeting where he made several references to himself being a dictator, cabinet members sucked up to comical levels, and RFK talked about windmills and whales.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Honest news. Smart analysis. Good faith. The Bulwark is reader-supported. To receive the latest and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Upgrade now and get the next 30-days FREE.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture