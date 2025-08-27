GOP Hypocrites Caught on Tape

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC's Deadline: White House to take on Donald Trump’s attempted firing of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, the rise of Bill Pulte as a MAGA enforcer inside government, Trump’s mounting autocratic incentives, the hypocrisy of GOP leaders on election control, and new revelations around Alex Acosta and the Epstein files.

