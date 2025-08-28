Sam Stein, Jonathan Cohn and Dan Diamond (Washington Post) discuss the chaos at the CDC. From Dr. Demetre Daskalakis’s blistering letter slamming RFK Jr. to a wave of departures that put America’s health security at risk, they cover the breaking fallout and what it means going forward.
BREAKING: CDC in Turmoil, Mass Resignations Under RFK
Aug 28, 2025
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
