The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
5

BREAKING: CDC in Turmoil, Mass Resignations Under RFK

Sam Stein's avatar
Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Jonathan Cohn
Aug 28, 2025
2
5
Share
Transcript

Sam Stein, Jonathan Cohn and Dan Diamond (Washington Post) discuss the chaos at the CDC. From Dr. Demetre Daskalakis’s blistering letter slamming RFK Jr. to a wave of departures that put America’s health security at risk, they cover the breaking fallout and what it means going forward.

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture