Two Children Killed in Minneapolis School Shooting

A gunman opened fire at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring seventeen others. Sam Stein takes on what happened, the response from city officials, and what this tragedy says about America’s ongoing struggle with gun violence.



