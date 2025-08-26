The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
5

Trump Claims $4 Trillion Victory — It’s All Fake

Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Jonathan V. Last
Aug 26, 2025
6
5
Share
Transcript

Trump is bragging that his tariffs “saved $4 trillion” but it’s pure fake math. The CBO report he cites was twisted beyond recognition, while the reality is tariffs are taxes on us the consumers, inflation is rising, and the deficit is still exploding.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Honest news. Smart analysis. Good faith. The Bulwark is reader-supported. To receive the latest and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Upgrade now and get the next 30-days FREE.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture