Trump Claims $4 Trillion Victory — It’s All Fake

Trump is bragging that his tariffs “saved $4 trillion” but it’s pure fake math. The CBO report he cites was twisted beyond recognition, while the reality is tariffs are taxes on us the consumers, inflation is rising, and the deficit is still exploding.
