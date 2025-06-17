The Bulwark

19
17

Ryan Garcia Already Regrets Voting for Trump (w/ Van Lathan)

Tim Miller
Jun 17, 2025
Tim Miller is joined by Van Lathan for a convo about boxing star Ryan Garcia, once a Trump supporter, speaking out against ICE raids in L.A., a move that raises bigger questions about whether some high-profile “vibes voters” are waking up to the real impact of their political choices. Is this a sign of change among the Manosphere/MMA right-wing crowd? O…

