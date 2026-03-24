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Members Only: Why Everyone in DC Hates Ric Grenell

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sarah Longwell, Jonathan V. Last, Tim Miller, and Sonny Bunch
Mar 24, 2026
∙ Paid

This is a special treat exclusively for Bulwark+ members—a segment from the March 18th live show in Dallas, Texas! Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and JVL took on the grift and chaos inside Trumpworld—from paid influencer campaigns and Ric Grenell’s well-deserved downfall to a system where loyalty is bought, not earned.

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