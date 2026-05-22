The Bulwark

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John C. Vergos's avatar
John C. Vergos
1h

Forgot MASH! I know it's not the quintessential war movie - but it is in a way

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Neal Elkind's avatar
Neal Elkind
1h

The writing on The Boys was losing speed. but still entertaining. Probably a good time to end it. The actors are all excellent. Believably human in an absurd world. Remind you of anywhere?

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