New Poll Shows Trump Getting Crushed By Blue Wall

Tim Miller
Nov 01, 2024
Tim Miller takes on some encouraging polling data from Marist, a highly-rated independent pollster, showing Kamala Harris leading in key swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

This post is for paid subscribers

