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Transcript

No Kings Could Be the Biggest Protest Ever (w/ Ezra Levin)

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Mar 26, 2026

Tim Miller talks with Ezra Levin—co-founder of Indivisible— about Saturday's “No Kings” protests. They get into whether protests actually work, how movements grow beyond a single weekend, and why discipline, nonviolence, and even humor can throw off an authoritarian playbook. Plus: the rising threat of political violence, how organizers are preparing for it, and what comes next if this keeps growing.

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