We’re doing this again; I’m sorry in advance. But I refuse to let this be a one-day story. It’s important.

The façade of the East Wing of the White House, still being demolished on October 23, 2025. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

1. Once More, With Feeling

Yesterday Jon Favreau and Tim clowned on me for caring so much about the demolition of the East Wing of the White House. So let me make one more run at explaining why this superficial-seeming subject is so important.

What is the limiting principle on Trump’s destruction of the East Wing?

There are only two possible energy states here:

(1) The White House is a national landmark and the property of the American people. Presidents are tenants. They may make cosmetic alterations, but nothing more. Larger alterations must be acts of government, undertaken only after due consideration, with inputs from the various stakeholders, and the express consent of the governed as demonstrated by lawfully appropriated funding to execute any such projects.

(2) The president is not a tenant, but a lord. He owns the White House and can do whatever he wants to it. No questions asked.

That’s it. There are no other options.

This week’s demolition of the East Wing makes clear that we are living in the second scenario. There are no limiting principles for this state of affairs. So answer me this:

If Trump decided to bulldoze the entire White House complex, pave it over, and move the seat of executive power permanently to Camp David, or Mar-a-Lago, or Moscow, could he do that?

I know what you’re thinking. JVL, that’s absurd. He couldn’t do that.

Well please explain to me: Why not?