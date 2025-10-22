The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1

Jon Favreau: Foundational Freedoms

Tim Miller's avatar
Jon Favreau's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Jon Favreau
Oct 22, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

One of the promises of this country has been the freedom to walk down the street without being harassed by the government. But even being an American citizen isn’t stopping ICE agents from grabbing people with passports or IDs—and detaining them for hours. At the same time, many of the thugs and sadists who want to do the grabbing and snatching are path…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture