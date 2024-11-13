Osita Nwanevu: Democrats Need a Better Story

Republicans have been good at telling a story about the economy and how people should feel about it, and Democrats haven’t responded in a sufficiently compelling way. Meanwhile, plucking Pete Hegseth off the Fox & Friends couch to run one of the biggest organizations in the world is a sign of how dumb the next administration will be.



Osita Nwanevu joins Tim Miller.

Osita's forthcoming book, The Right of the People.

