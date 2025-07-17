The Bulwark

The Bulwark

David Wallace-Wells: The U.S. Is Handing the Baton to China

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jul 17, 2025
While the Trump administration is doubling down on fossil fuels, China is annihilating us in the clean energy space. Right now, 75% of all renewable projects anywhere in the world are being built by a Chinese company. China is dominating the green energy supply chain with solar panels and batteries, and its electric car can charge in five minutes. The U…

