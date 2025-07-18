Tom Nichols: Secrets and Lies

If anyone in America was still thinking that Trump's ties to Epstein were a nothingburger, Trump’s own behavior this week has disabused them of that notion. His panicking and flailing around sure seem exactly like how a guilty man would act. And the sudden firing of Jim Comey's daughter, Maurene—who worked on the Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases at the DOJ—isn't helping to tamp down the conspiracy theorizing. Meanwhile, Tulsi and Kash are trying to ferret out the unfaithful, and there are still adults in the room when it comes to the Fed. Plus, our nuclear command and control system was organized around the assumption that we would have a sane president, not somebody who has psychotic fantasies about the Unabomber.

Tom Nichols joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

