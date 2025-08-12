Amanda Carpenter: Fake Emergencies

Trump keeps creating all these phony crises—an 'invasion' at the border, immigrants in the interior, crime in D.C.—so he can put on a show of force for his white base. He's also declaring fake emergencies on college campuses so he can shake them down, or declaring an economic emergency to impose tariffs. Now, he's looking at a 'quick reaction force' to respond to protests. It's all a naked power grab, and a potential prequel to sending in troops during elections. Plus, Trump wants fabricated economic data, his 15% cut of Nvidia's and AMD's chip sales to China quacks like a bribe, and will "Idiocracy" come alive with a UFC Octagon on the South Lawn? .

Amanda Carpenter joins Tim Miller.

