Claudia Allred
2h

I usually wait to read Morning Shots each day before I get started on projects. But today? I could only get through the first two paragraphs before I shut down my table and in essence yelled, F**k it.

Don Gates
2hEdited

The defacing and defiling of the White House feels like Sherman's March come to Washington. All the "kitchen table' voters, behold how your president spends his time and your money. While it's donors supposedly funding the symbolic destruction of our Republic, Trump is sending billions of your dollars to prop up Argentina while putting into motion a scheme to put hundreds of millions of your dollars in his own pockets and his personal attorneys' pockets over investigations into his crimes, crimes that you overlooked because, well, "kitchen table" issues.

I saw an AP headline that our most recent trillion dollars added to the national debt was the fastest trillion ever outside of the pandemic. Tell me now how DOGE saved us all this money by firing tens of thousands of federal workers and cutting/eliminating federal programs?

You voted for a convicted felon who tried to overturn a democratic election because of "kitchen table" issues. I voted for Harris because what we're seeing now is what happens when you make a criminal insurrectionist president. Now, we get this authoritarian garbage and no relief on those sacred, venerable "kitchen table" issues.

We just had to vote for this. This is happening way too fast.

