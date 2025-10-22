Raze the White House Ballroom?

JVL, Sarah, and Tim discuss the drama over Democrat Graham Platner’s “Nazi tattoo,” the Maine Senate race, and the left’s weird obsession with finding their own Trump-style outsider. Plus: Trump’s corrupt White House ballroom, the “No Kings” protests, and just how far America’s slipped into banana-republic territory.

Leave a comment

Listen to Sarah talk about “The Bulwark’s Seven-Year War” on Puck’s The Grill Room.

JVL’s latest: We Will Tear Down the Trump Palace Ballroom and Casino

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.