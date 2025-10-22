The Bulwark

Raze the White House Ballroom?

Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Oct 22, 2025
JVL, Sarah, and Tim discuss the drama over Democrat Graham Platner’s “Nazi tattoo,” the Maine Senate race, and the left’s weird obsession with finding their own Trump-style outsider. Plus: Trump’s corrupt White House ballroom, the “No Kings” protests, and just how far America’s slipped into banana-republic territory.

Listen to Sarah talk about “The Bulwark’s Seven-Year War” on Puck’s The Grill Room.

JVL’s latest: We Will Tear Down the Trump Palace Ballroom and Casino

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can find The Next Level wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here. And help more people find this show by leaving us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you listen.

