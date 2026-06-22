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Mary's avatar
Mary
3m

We might have gotten the most amoral leader this nation has ever seen but at least Cletus and Lurleen got their lower prices, right?

It is such a cluster F........

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Alok Tandon's avatar
Alok Tandon
just now

You forgot Slobodan Milošević in the list of those cloaked in buffoonery.

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