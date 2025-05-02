The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
18m

My first real job was working on Clinton’s 1992 campaign. Even though I was whatever is lower than low-level, I got to meet him a few times and see him in action. There will never be another politician who can match his one-on-one charisma. Ever.

Travis's avatar
Travis
13mEdited

When Roman consuls (their equivalent of a president) would have "triumphs" (public parades where they were the cheered front man) there was a Roman tradition of having a person stand behind the consul in his chariot and continuously whisper the phrase "Memento Mori"--which basically means "remember you're human/mortal." This was a way of keeping the hubris and megalomania in check by reminding consuls that they were mere mortals like the rest of us. In fact, Marcus Aurelius had a slave who constantly followed him around and would whisper into his ear "you're just a man" whenever he received public compliment to keep him humble.

We're long past this kind of tradition and yet we're so badly in need of it in the cases of both politicians and billionaires.

