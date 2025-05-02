Bulwark+ AMA for May 1

On this bonus episode of The Next Level, it’s a very special AMA with JVL, Tim and Sarah, who got together to take your questions. They cover Trump’s cryptocurrency venture, the staggering grift it entails, and its entanglement with foreign governments, as well as why Sarah wants to get Trump down to 32 percent favorability, specifically. They also debate the viability of third parties, the best ways for listeners to stay engaged (mentally and politically), how to talk to kids and family about the state of American politics, and what specific actions people can take to resist Trumpism.
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
