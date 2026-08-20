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Benjamin Parker
2h

Bulwark LIVE Member Presale ends tonight! Get the details, access code and ticketing links, here: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/the-good-fight-tour-is-coming

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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
2h

No one has made a clear picture to me what all of these data centers are for other than MOAR POWERR!!! The data centers haven't been built yet, but the tech is advancing fast just fine. Where is the optimization to the LLMs first? What about addressing the inefficiencies with current data centers? Why do they need to be so big vs. smaller more spread out centers?

The goal is to take away your ownership of computers and compute power. They are A) starving the market and pushing folks to stripped down machines that rely on data centers for processing power and B) hoovering up every last iota of data that flows through their channels to then feed into their AI learning, and C) passing money around to each other, creating a circle jerk of inflation that will explode and crater the market with them.

I am not against AI, I am against the techoligarchy and their plans for us. AI is just a tool and one that has been around for decades - we just now have the processing power to make it a useful tool.

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