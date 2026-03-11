The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Keith Wresch
37m

‘End the war. End mass deportation. End the tariffs. End Republican control of Congress.’

Did Bill Kristol get reincarnated as a 60’s antiwar hippy? The Bill Kristol of the early 2000’s Bush era needs a time machine as I doubt that Bill Kristol would believe what he is writing now. Seeing Bill Kristol stick to his convictions, beliefs and values has been one of the true girts of an otherwise bad era and worth the price of admission to the Bulwark.

Merrill
1h

It's simple. Trump and his oligarch lords and ladies have the Devine Rights of Kings to all the world's wealth. So, get out of our way or get bombed, decapitated, imprisoned, deported and so forth. We are mighty. You are weak. You MUST learn to be happy to make personal sacrifices for our enrichment.

YHANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

