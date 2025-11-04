The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Cohen's avatar
Michael Cohen
1h

Dick Cheney was a man who fought for unchecked executive power his entire life, only to turn around in shock when Trump came along and say "oh no I didn't mean that!"

We are living in the world he created.

My condolences to his family, and especially to Liz Cheney, who has met the moment.

But I'm not sorry to see the back of Dick Cheney.

Brian Watkins's avatar
Brian Watkins
1h

Andrew could not be more wrong about the filibuster. The tool isn't the problem, it is the people. Getting rid of the tool doesn't fix the real problem. Plus, does he really think that Congress will start to exert some power over Trump if they got rid of this tool? That seems a bit far-fetched considering how they've acted so far.

