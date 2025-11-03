Bill Kristol: Fake News on '60 Minutes'

CBS News heavily edited its ‘60 Minutes’ interview with Trump, not only removing his lies about 2020, but also conveniently cutting the part about how the news show paid him off for his bogus lawsuit over a Kamala interview last year. That payoff may well have been how the one-time legendary news network landed a 90-minute interview with Trump to begin with. Meanwhile, the ‘peace’ president is conducting an illegal war in the Caribbean, and also happens to know nothing about the crypto magnate he just pardoned—even though he’s funneling billions to the Trump family’s crypto venture. Plus, Dems are definitely united in wanting the party to show some cojones, Republicans are trying some rage bait against Mamdani, and the ‘strong’ president who won a ‘big’ mandate has not been invited to campaign the night before tomorrow’s elections.



Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

