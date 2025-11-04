The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean's avatar
Sean
1h

A great review, and such a helpful explanation of the distinction between a "best" and a "perfect" movie! On the "perfect movie" front, I'd also nominate another Schwarzenegger piece, *Terminator 2: Judgement Day*; and *The Sting*, which is perhaps the perfect "perfect" movie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeffinator's avatar
Jeffinator
15m

I would like to suggest another "perfect" movie. "Black Sunday" (1977) an attempt to kill everyone at the Superbowl. To this day, like the first time I saw it, I just sit back and enjoy. I also agree on "The Last Action Hero." Didn't care for it at first but rewatched it and now it's a favorite.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture