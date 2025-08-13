The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gina Stanley's avatar
Gina Stanley
34m

The best plan is for progressives to bombard ICE with employment applications. Just imagine the canine assassin's consternation. I doubt if Noem can be trained, though.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John Kumm's avatar
John Kumm
39m

ICE will become a haven for aspiring Dwight Schrutes!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture