ON THURSDAY, REP. JOE MORELLE (D-N.Y.) introduced a constitutional amendment that would override the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. U.S., which manufactured blanket immunity for presidents who commit crimes using official power. The bill already has forty-nine cosponsors, including Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), himself a constitutional scholar who said about the Trump case that the majority “took a bulldozer to the democratic credo that no one—including presidents and former presidents—is above the law.”

1981. MTV, THE SPACE SHUTTLE, AN EXPLOSION in the personal computing market. The People’s Republic of China welcomed its first Coca-Cola plant and its first American arms deals, the New York Native ran the first news story about the disease that would eventually be called AIDS, and a former labor leader and sometime actor was sworn in as president of the United States. The public library of Jaffna, Sri Lanka—one of the largest in Asia—was burned to the ground by a Sinhalese mob with the cooperation of local police. Guernica finally arrived in Madrid, in accordance with its creator’s wishes that it not come to Spain until democracy had. Albert Speer died—having lived as a free man for fifteen years—as did Jacques Lacan, Will Durant, and Hoagy Carmichael. Midnight’s Children, What We Talk About When We Talk About Love, and Simulacres et Simulation were published. Helen DeWitt was studying at Oxford, David Foster Wallace matriculated at Amherst, Anne Carson received a Ph.D. from Toronto, and the uncredentialed Chilean expat Roberto Bolaño was in Catalonia, writing the earliest of his published novels.

Happy Friday! Today’s Overtime will be shorter than usual today. Not because of the Olympics, but rather, packing! (Go Team USA! 🇺🇸) I am kind of wondering if JD will still be on the ticket by the time I get to Cincinnati next week. Only partially kidding!

Facts or Feelings, Ben? Ben Shapiro wishes he had a time machine to unpick JD Vance.

What makes sports exciting? Watches, of course. (NYT).

Is The New York Post Going to Retract… Its Flimsy Obama Piece Now That He’s Endorsed Harris? Don’t count on it. (Mediaite)

Let’s Go… Rebrand? The MAGA merchants are adapting.

The Mooch… from the top rope!

‘Veep’ showrunner David Mandel… has seen your Kamala jokes (Semafor)

Robert Menendez is built different… Like eating at Morton’s 250 times a year different. (Defector)

