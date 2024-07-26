The Bulwark
Jennifer Palmieri: The Making of the First Woman President
Jennifer Palmieri: The Making of the First Woman President

Tim Miller
Jul 26, 2024
Transcript

Women candidates get asked different questions than male candidates—that's just a fact. Kamala has a whole team around her ready to handle queries about her ambition and the racist and sexist attacks. But this 100-day sprint also gives Kamala an advantage: an opportunity to show that she is the tougher, stronger, and more prepared leader. Jennifer Palmieri joins Tim Miller.

show notes:


Jennifer's book, “She Proclaims: Our Declaration of Independence from a Man’s World.”
Jennifer's book, "Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World"
Bulwark piece on former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
