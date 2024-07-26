Women candidates get asked different questions than male candidates—that's just a fact. Kamala has a whole team around her ready to handle queries about her ambition and the racist and sexist attacks. But this 100-day sprint also gives Kamala an advantage: an opportunity to show that she is the tougher, stronger, and more prepared leader. Jennifer Palmieri joins Tim Miller.
show notes:
Jennifer's book, “She Proclaims: Our Declaration of Independence from a Man’s World.”
Jennifer's book, "Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World"
Bulwark piece on former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Jennifer Palmieri: The Making of the First Woman President