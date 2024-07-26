Nick Grossman joins the group to discuss Biden's exit and Harris's rise, her strengths and weaknesses, VP possibilities, GOP blues, and Bibi's speech and protests.
Highlights / Lowlights
Nicholas's highlight: Biden's address to the nation.
Nicholas's lowlight: Netanyahu's address to Congress.
Mona's highlight: The Olympics You Remember Are Back
Damon's highlight: The collective meltdown of right wing influencers who invented the "is Biden Dead?" conspiracy.
Bill's highlight: Harris steps out on Israel as she navigates Biden and Netanyahu (Edward-Isaac Dovere, CNN)
Linda's highlight: Fireside Chat with Condoleezza Rice and Robert M. Gates
We Have Liftoff