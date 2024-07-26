Playback speed
We Have Liftoff

Mona Charen
,
Nicholas Grossman
,
Linda Chavez
, and
Damon Linker
Jul 26, 2024
1
Transcript

Nick Grossman joins the group to discuss Biden's exit and Harris's rise, her strengths and weaknesses, VP possibilities, GOP blues, and Bibi's speech and protests.


Highlights / Lowlights

Nicholas's highlight: Biden's address to the nation.

Nicholas's lowlight: Netanyahu's address to Congress.

Mona's highlight: The Olympics You Remember Are Back

Damon's highlight: The collective meltdown of right wing influencers who invented the "is Biden Dead?" conspiracy.

Bill's highlight: Harris steps out on Israel as she navigates Biden and Netanyahu (Edward-Isaac Dovere, CNN)

Linda's highlight: Fireside Chat with Condoleezza Rice and Robert M. Gates

Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
