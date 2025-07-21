The Bulwark

Can We Unpolarize?

Mona Charen's avatar
Mona Charen
Jul 21, 2025
1
3
Mona Charen speaks with More in Common co-founders Tim Dixon and Mathieu Lefevre about rising polarization, the “exhausted majority,” and how loneliness, media incentives, and misinformation are fueling division. (Full disclosure: Mona is on More in Common’s board of directors.) They discuss global trends, practical solutions like refugee sponsorship, a…

