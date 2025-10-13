The Bulwark

The Dark Passions and How to Counter Them (w/ Bill Galston)

Mona Charen
and
William Galston
Oct 13, 2025
Bill Galston discusses his new book about the vulnerabilities of liberal democracies and how to relearn the importance of rhetoric.

