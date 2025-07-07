ICE is Coming for All of Our Rights

CATO's David Bier explains who ICE has scooped up—93 percent are not criminals—and what's coming next. Bier describes aggressive, anonymous arrest tactics and overcrowded detention centers with inhumane conditions, and warns of efforts to undermine birthright citizenship and due process.

Leave a comment

show notes:

By David Bier at CATO: 65% of People Taken by ICE Had No Convictions, 93% No Violent Convictions

The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. New shows drop Mondays. Find this show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.