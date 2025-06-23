The Bulwark

The Bulwark

A Novel About the Spanish Inquisition

Mona Charen's avatar
Linda Chavez's avatar
Mona Charen
and
Linda Chavez
Jun 23, 2025
4
2
Linda Chavez joined Mona Charen to discuss her debut novel The Silver Candlesticks, inspired by a personal revelation during an appearance on Finding Your Roots that her ancestors were secret Jews persecuted during the Spanish Inquisition. The novel explores themes of religious identity, repression, and survival, drawing on her family's history in Spain and the New World, as well as her own experience converting to Judaism. Their conversation also delved into parallels between historical persecution and contemporary immigration policies, warning against rising authoritarianism in the U.S.

The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. New shows drop Mondays. Find this show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

REFERENCES:

Linda Chavez’s author website.

