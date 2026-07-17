The Bulwark

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Joanna M's avatar
Joanna M
30m

If Miller likes something, it's a pretty reliable litmus test that it's racist. He's such a caricature of villian that it would be funny if he weren't in the administration.

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ERNEST HOLBURT's avatar
ERNEST HOLBURT
29m

The 1920’s immigration act was targeted for people like Alito and Miller, who could not become Americans and would be too foreign. Neither Alito nor Miller have enough self awareness to realize that Americans didn’t want their ilk.

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